BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says Q1 total sales up 17.2 pct y/y
April 20 Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd said on Thursday:
March 3 Pandora A/S : * Says has acquired 100% of pan me a/s which held the distribution rights to
Pandora jewellery in UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman * Says will pay a one-time cash amount of aed 75 million (approximately DKK 110
million) in connection with the acquisition * Says the content of this release will have no impact on pandora's outlook for
2014
* Q1 net retail sales rose 26.4 percent year on year to 291.5 billion roubles ($5.16 billion).