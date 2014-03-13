BRIEF-Egypt Free Shops nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
STOCKHOLM, March 13 Pandora A/S : * Says launch of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors
of up to 13 million existing shares in Pandora announced Link to statement: r.reuters.com/dyb67v
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.