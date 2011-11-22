COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora sees big potential in product categories
beyond its core charm bracelet business, but the company is
focused on fixing the basics of the business, its interim chief
said on Tuesday.
"The intention to continue to build a large business beyond
the beads and bracelet category is certainly there and continues
to be there," interim Chief Executive Marcello Bottoli said.
"The focus right now is to fix the basics," Bottoli said.
He also told Reuters in a telephone interview that his role
was temporary and he would eventually hand over to a permanent
CEO.
"My role is interim CEO at this stage, and we should stay
there...at some point in time I will step down," Bottoli said
after Pandora reported lower third-quarter profits that
nonetheless beat market expectations.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)