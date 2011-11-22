COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Danish jewellery maker Pandora sees big potential in product categories beyond its core charm bracelet business, but the company is focused on fixing the basics of the business, its interim chief said on Tuesday.

"The intention to continue to build a large business beyond the beads and bracelet category is certainly there and continues to be there," interim Chief Executive Marcello Bottoli said.

"The focus right now is to fix the basics," Bottoli said.

He also told Reuters in a telephone interview that his role was temporary and he would eventually hand over to a permanent CEO.

"My role is interim CEO at this stage, and we should stay there...at some point in time I will step down," Bottoli said after Pandora reported lower third-quarter profits that nonetheless beat market expectations. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)