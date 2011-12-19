(Adds details)

COPENHAGEN Dec 19 Danish jewellery maker Pandora said it had appointed Bjorn Gulden to be its chief executive, after it sacked the former incumbent in August when it warned on profit.

Gulden, who will take over on March 1, is currently managing director of the German retail company Deichmann Group as well as president and CEO of the wholly owned retail chains Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoes in the United States.

Gulden is a Switzerland-born Norwegian citizen with an MBA degree from Babson Graduate School of Business in Boston, Massachusetts, Pandora said.

Following the profit warning, Pandora in November vowed a strategic turnaround which it said would yield results in 2012.

"We are trying to restore the business to where it needs to be," Pandora Chairman Allan Leighton told Reuters on Monday.

Gulden will succeed interim chief executive Marcello Bottoli who will continue in his position until Gulden takes up his new position, Pandora A/S said in a statement.

"The strategic review that Marcello's been running will be available in February, (and) Bjorn will pick that up with the rest of the team and drive the business forward," Leighton added.