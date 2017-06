COPENHAGEN Dec 19 Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Monday that it had appointed Bjorn Gulden to become its new chief executive from March 1.

Gulden, 46, is currently managing director of the German retail company Deichmann Group as well as president and CEO of the wholly owned retail chains Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoes in the United States.

Marcello Bottoli will continue as interim CEO until Gulden takes up his new position, Pandora A/S said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher)