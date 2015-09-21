(Adds details on decision, background on the issue)
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Pandora Media Inc said
on Monday it was pleased that the U.S. Copyright Office agreed
that the company's pact with Merlin Network, a global rights
agency for independent musicians, was admissible as a benchmark
in royalty proceedings.
Trading of Pandora was halted twice in the morning, and
spiked up 14.7 percent to $22.60. In early afternoon, Pandora
traded up 5.6 percent at $20.82.
A three-judge panel called the Copyright Royalty Board has
been working on setting royalties for Internet radio, companies
like Pandora and Jango, and is due to come to a decision in
mid-December. Internet radio has urged a lower rate as it
struggles to be profitable.
In August 2014, Pandora, an Internet radio company, reached
an agreement with Merlin over royalties to be paid in the United
States.
The Copyright Office said on Monday that the board may
consider the rates that Pandora and Merlin hammered out in
reaching its decision on what royalty should be paid for songs
streamed on the Internet.
"We look forward to the certainty that December's decision
will bring, and are prepared to thrive in a number of potential
outcomes," said Dave Grimaldi, Pandora's director of public
affairs, in a statement.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Diane
Craft)