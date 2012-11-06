* Q3 EBIT 463 mln Danish crowns, vs 316 mln forecast
* Revenue rises to 1.79 bln crowns, vs 1.56 bln forecast
* Raises full-year revenue, margin forecasts
* Shares up over 18 percent, hitting 15 months high
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 Jewellery maker Pandora
lifted its full-year revenue and margin forecasts on
Tuesday, signalling a costly drive to revamp its product range
and lower prices is bearing fruit.
Shares in the Danish firm, which is known for its charm
bracelets, leapt to a 15-month high after it posted a
smaller-than-expected fall in third-quarter earnings, driven by
currency moves and strong sales in the United States and Europe.
Pandora launched an expensive campaign in February allowing
retailers to swap unsold stock for new and often lower priced
ranges, in a bid to kick start sales after conceding it had
raised prices too high for its core customers.
"All in all, it looks like Pandora has managed to lower
their sales prices, upgrade retailers' stock and develop strong
new collections," said Jyske Bank analyst Jens Thomsen.
Pandora shares were up 18.5 percent at 109 Danish crowns by
0955 GMT, their highest in 15 months and against a 0.4 percent
rise in Copenhagen's benchmark stock index.
The group said it now expected 2012 revenues to top 6.3
billion crowns ($1.1 billion), up from an earlier forecast for
over 6 billion. It also forecast a full-year EBITDA (earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin in
the "mid 20s" percent, compared with the "low 20s" previously.
BEATING FORECASTS
Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell
8.5 percent to 463 million Danish crowns ($79 million), beating
all forecasts in a Reuters poll in which the average estimate
was 316 million.
So far this year, the group had received returns of
discontinued products worth 609 million crowns, and replaced
products worth 599 million, it said.
It has estimated the stock return campaign would cost around
700-800 million crowns in 2012.
Third-quarter revenue rose 14 percent to 1.79 billion
crowns, compared with a forecast for 1.56 billion. U.S. sales
climbed 22 percent while European sales saw a 13 percent rise,
cushioning a decline in the Asia Pacific region.
"We continue to perform in line with our '18 months
turn-around plan'," chief executive Bjorn Gulden said. "The
third quarter developed even a little better than we expected."
($1 = 5.8353 Danish crowns)
(Editing by Dan Lalor and Mark Potter)