Feb 27 U.S. online streaming music company
Pandora Media Inc said it would cap free mobile listening
at 40 hours per month as it tries to overcome rising royalty
costs.
Pandora, which relies mainly on advertising for revenue, is
struggling to grow amid fierce competition from the likes of
Sirius XM Radio Inc.
Pandora's per-track royalty rates have increased more than
25 percent over the last 3 years, including 9 percent in 2013
alone and are set to increase an additional 16 percent over the
next two years, co-founder Tim Westergren wrote in a blog posted
on the company's website.
"After a close look at our overall listening, a
40-hour-per-month mobile listening limit allows us to manage
these escalating costs with minimal listener disruption," he
said.
Pandora is currently lobbying lawmakers in U.S. Congress to
pass the Internet Radio Fairness Act, which would change
regulations on how royalties are paid to artists.
Online streaming music companies like Pandora pay a
different rate to license music than traditional radio
companies.
Westergren said the move would affect less than 4 percent of
its total monthly active listeners as an average listener uses
only about 20 hours listening to Pandora.
Listeners who reach the 40-hour limit can pay 99 cents for
unlimited listening for the remainder of the month, or subscribe
to Pandora One for unlimited listening and no advertising, he
wrote.