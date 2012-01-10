COPENHAGEN Jan 10 Danish jewellery maker Pandora rejected on Tuesday financial regulators' accusations that it was late in informing the market of its changed 2011 outlook in August, saying it has always been in compliance with the rules.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday that it had reported Pandora to the police for the late downgrade on Aug. 2 of its expectations for 2011 revenues.

Pandora said in a statement that it "acted properly during a swift and unexpected downturn in sales by making a timely and precise announcement adjusting its annual forecast in light of new information and based on an analysis of the changing market dynamics in July 2011."

Pandora also said it has at all times been in full compliance with all relevant rules and regulations for issuers of shares. (Reporting by John Acher)