COPENHAGEN Feb 26 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora posted a fourth quarter operating profit in
line with expectations on Tuesday and forecast a rise in profits
this year compared with 2012.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose around 2 percent to 534 million crowns ($94.57
million), slightly below forecasts in a Reuters poll of
analysts, who had on average expected 537 million.
Pandora forecast 2013 revenue to rise to 7.2 billion crowns
from 6.7 billion in 2012, below an average 7.4 billion crowns
forecast in the poll, and an EBITDA margin to be above 25
percent.
($1 = 5.6464 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)