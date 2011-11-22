(Adds detail, background)

* Pandora Q3 EBIT 506 mln DKK, vs 342 mln forecast

* Revenue falls to 1.6 bln DKK, vs 1.5 bln forecast

* Keeps full-year outlook unchanged

* Shares up 11 percent

COPENHAGEN, Nov 22 Danish jewellery maker Pandora posted a 32 percent fall in third-quarter earnings after being hit by a slump in sales in crisis-hit European markets, a result that was better than forecast and lifted its shares.

Pandora also said on Tuesday it was keeping its full-year outlook unchanged, adding an operational review launched in August would generate results next year.

"Our performance in the third quarter of 2011 has been far from satisfactory," interim chief executive Marcello Bottoli said. "However, we have implemented or are in the process of implementing the corrective actions."

Operating profit fell a third to 506 million Danish crowns ($92 million), compared with a forecast for 342 million in a Reuters poll. Revenue fell 12 percent to 1.57 billion crowns, against a forecast for 1.48 billion.

Sales in Europe declined 28.6 percent, while sales in the Americas rose 4.1 percent and Asia Pacific fell 1 percent.

Pandora shares, which rose initially after the company listed in October 2010 at 210 crowns, have since fallen sharply as the group battled rising raw materials costs and a sharp fall in revenue.

They were up 12 percent at 56 crowns at 0845 GMT.

The group said it stood by its 2011 outlook of revenue growth to be steady at 2010 levels and for an EBITDA margin "in the low end of the thirties" in percentage terms. ($1 = 5.5261 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)