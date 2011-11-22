(Adds detail, background)
* Pandora Q3 EBIT 506 mln DKK, vs 342 mln forecast
* Revenue falls to 1.6 bln DKK, vs 1.5 bln forecast
* Keeps full-year outlook unchanged
* Shares up 11 percent
COPENHAGEN, Nov 22 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora posted a 32 percent fall in third-quarter
earnings after being hit by a slump in sales in crisis-hit
European markets, a result that was better than forecast and
lifted its shares.
Pandora also said on Tuesday it was keeping its full-year
outlook unchanged, adding an operational review launched in
August would generate results next year.
"Our performance in the third quarter of 2011 has been far
from satisfactory," interim chief executive Marcello Bottoli
said. "However, we have implemented or are in the process of
implementing the corrective actions."
Operating profit fell a third to 506 million Danish crowns
($92 million), compared with a forecast for 342 million in a
Reuters poll. Revenue fell 12 percent to 1.57 billion crowns,
against a forecast for 1.48 billion.
Sales in Europe declined 28.6 percent, while sales in the
Americas rose 4.1 percent and Asia Pacific fell 1 percent.
Pandora shares, which rose initially after the company
listed in October 2010 at 210 crowns, have since fallen sharply
as the group battled rising raw materials costs and a sharp fall
in revenue.
They were up 12 percent at 56 crowns at 0845 GMT.
The group said it stood by its 2011 outlook of revenue
growth to be steady at 2010 levels and for an EBITDA margin "in
the low end of the thirties" in percentage terms.
($1 = 5.5261 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)