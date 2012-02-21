* Q4 EBITDA 524 million crowns vs f'cast 541 mln
* Sales fall 15 pct, in line with forecasts
* Says strategic review will turn Pandora to growth
COPENHAGEN, Feb 21 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora on Tuesday posted a 39 percent fall in
fourth-quarter profit, hurt by falling sales in three key
regions.
The company said sales declined about 12 percent in the
Americas in the quarter, by 18.5 percent in Europe and by 14.5
percent in Asia Pacific.
The group said its 2011 result was "far from satisfactory"
and a strategic review launched in August last year when its
chief executive resigned would ensure the group would return to
growth.
"The board of directors and management feel confident that
the current level of understanding of the company issues, as
well as corrective actions and new plans, already fielded,
underway or upcoming will return Pandora to growth," the company
said in the statement.
Fourth-quarter EBITDA fell to 524 million crowns in the
October-December quarter from 857 million in the same quarter a
year earlier.
The result lagged analysts' average forecast of 541 million
crowns in a Reuters poll.
Sales fell 15 percent to 1.95 billion crowns from 2.30
billion a year ago, roughly in line with an average 1.98 billion
forecast.
Pandora forecast 2012 revenue would exceed 6 billion crowns.
Revenue for the full year 2011 was flat compared with 2010, in
line with expectations.
The company said it saw a mid single-digit percentage rise
in 2012 revenue and an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) margin in the mid 20s.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)