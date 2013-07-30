* Preliminary Q2 sales 1.9 bln DKK, op margin 27 pct
* Raises full-year guidance on strong revenue growth
* Sees 2013 revenue of 8 bln DKK, 27 pct op margin
(Adds analyst comment, background, details)
COPENHAGEN, July 30 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora raised its full-year revenue and margin
forecasts on Tuesday, citing strong sales of newly-launched
products and providing further evidence its turnaround strategy
is working.
The company, in an early release of second-quarter earnings,
said preliminary results indicated revenue of approximately 1.9
billion crowns ($338 million) and an operating margin of about
27 percent.
"The main drivers are continued strong sales of newly
launched products and high replenishment rates," it said.
Known for its charm bracelets, the company had a strong
market debut in 2010 but ran into trouble after a move into more
expensive jewellery alienated core customers who were after
"affordable luxury".
It later launched a new strategy to alter its product mix
and stop its sales decline, allowing retailers to swap unsold
stock for new and often lower-priced items.
"It is a result of the new strategy, and shows the new
Pandora as very successful," Alm. Brand Markets analyst Jesper
Christensen said of the results.
Pandora said revenue for the full-year would be
approximately 8 billion crowns, up from a previous guidance for
7.2 billion. It forecast a full-year operating margin of around
27 percent, up from previous guidance for above 25 percent.
"It is mainly top line growth that is a surprise. The
company's guidance for 2013 is higher than forecast from the
most optimistic analyst," Christensen said.
Pandora, which manufactures its jewellery in Thailand and is
present in more than 70 countries, will release a full report
for the second quarter on Aug. 13.
It now expects capital expenditure to be approximately 400
million crowns for the year, up from a previous estimate of 300
million due to the expansion of production facilities in
Thailand.
($1 = 5.6253 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Ole Mikkelsen; Writing by Mia
Shanley; Editing by Mark Potter)