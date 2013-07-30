* Preliminary Q2 sales 1.9 bln DKK, op margin 27 pct

* Raises full-year guidance on strong revenue growth

* Sees 2013 revenue of 8 bln DKK, 27 pct op margin (Adds analyst comment, background, details)

COPENHAGEN, July 30 Danish jewellery maker Pandora raised its full-year revenue and margin forecasts on Tuesday, citing strong sales of newly-launched products and providing further evidence its turnaround strategy is working.

The company, in an early release of second-quarter earnings, said preliminary results indicated revenue of approximately 1.9 billion crowns ($338 million) and an operating margin of about 27 percent.

"The main drivers are continued strong sales of newly launched products and high replenishment rates," it said.

Known for its charm bracelets, the company had a strong market debut in 2010 but ran into trouble after a move into more expensive jewellery alienated core customers who were after "affordable luxury".

It later launched a new strategy to alter its product mix and stop its sales decline, allowing retailers to swap unsold stock for new and often lower-priced items.

"It is a result of the new strategy, and shows the new Pandora as very successful," Alm. Brand Markets analyst Jesper Christensen said of the results.

Pandora said revenue for the full-year would be approximately 8 billion crowns, up from a previous guidance for 7.2 billion. It forecast a full-year operating margin of around 27 percent, up from previous guidance for above 25 percent.

"It is mainly top line growth that is a surprise. The company's guidance for 2013 is higher than forecast from the most optimistic analyst," Christensen said.

Pandora, which manufactures its jewellery in Thailand and is present in more than 70 countries, will release a full report for the second quarter on Aug. 13.

It now expects capital expenditure to be approximately 400 million crowns for the year, up from a previous estimate of 300 million due to the expansion of production facilities in Thailand.

($1 = 5.6253 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Ole Mikkelsen; Writing by Mia Shanley; Editing by Mark Potter)