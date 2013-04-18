COPENHAGEN, April 18 Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Thursday said its chief executive would step down and be replaced by the group's chairman, Allan Leighton.

Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden will be replaced on July 1 to take up a similar role at Germany's sports wear company Puma , Pandora said.

Deputy chairman Marcello Bottoli will replace Leighton as chairman, Pandora said.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)