STOCKHOLM, July 30 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora raised its outlook for 2013, citing strong
sales of newly launched products across all major regions.
The company said its preliminary results for the second
quarter indicated revenue of approximately 1.9 billion Danish
crowns ($338 million) and an operating margin of approximately
27 percent in the quarter.
It added that revenue for the full year would be
approximately 8 billion crowns, up from a previous guidance for
7.2 billion. It also forecast a full-year operating margin of
approximately 27 percent, up from a previous guidance for above
25 percent.
Pandora will release a full and final report for the second
quarter on Aug. 13.
($1 = 5.6253 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley)