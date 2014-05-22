COPENHAGEN May 22 Danish jewellery maker Pandora
A/S said on Thursday:
* Danske Bank and Goldman Sachs International
have announced the launch of an accelerated bookbuilt
offering to institutional investors
* The offering is of 13 million existing shares in Pandora,
equivalent to approximately 10 percent of Pandora's nominal
share capital
* The bookbuilding is on behalf of Axcel III K/S 1, Axcel III
K/S 2, Axcel III K/S 3, Pewic Holding Aps, Per Algot Enevoldsen
and Christian Algot Enevoldsen
* Pandora will not receive any proceeds from the transaction
* It is anticipated that books will close on 23 may although
Danske Bank and Goldman Sachs reserve the right to close the
books at any time