COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Jewellery maker Pandora
has been indicted by Danish prosecutors who say it
should have told the market sooner that it expected to miss
financial targets in 2011.
In August 2011 Pandora downgraded its expectations for
revenue growth for the full-year to 0 percent from an earlier
guidance of above 30 percent, triggering a 65 percent fall in
its share price.
According to the Public Prosecution for Serious Economic
Crimes, the company's management had known almost a month
earlier that growth would be significantly lower than expected.
Pandora said it would plead not guilty, and that it believed
"it acted properly during a swift and unexpected downturn in
sales by making a timely and precise announcement adjusting its
annual forecast in light of new information".
Public prosecutor Jens Madsen said: "This is a fundamental
matter of great importance to shareholders of Pandora and for
the general confidence in the market and fair treatment of
investors."
The case will now go to court and the jewellery maker could
face a financial penalty if found guilty.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Pravin Char)