June 14 Broadcast Music Inc (BMI), a
songwriters' rights organization, is suing Pandora Media
after the Internet radio company rejected a request to pay a
higher license fee for playing songs across various devices,
including mobile phones.
In a lawsuit filed with the Manhattan federal court on
Thursday, BMI said it had proposed an increase in Pandora's fees
"consistent with market rates to reflect the explosive growth of
the Internet music streaming marketplace."
BMI collects license fees on behalf of over 600,000
affiliated songwriters, composers and music publishers and
distributes them as royalties to those members whose works have
been performed.
One of the main challenges facing the decade-old Pandora is
the rising cost of licensing music, which grows as more people
tune in. The company had about 70.8 million active listeners at
the end of May.
On Tuesday, Pandora said it agreed to purchase KXMZ-FM, a
Rapid City, South Dakota-area radio station.
Pandora hopes the radio station deal will allow it to pay
lower rates similar to the ones paid by traditional broadcasters
such as Clear Channel Communications Inc on their digital
services, such as Clear Channel's iHeartRadio.
BMI said in the filing it expects Pandora to claim it is no
different from commercial broadcast radio now that it owns a
radio station.
BMI currently has agreements with Pandora's rivals Spotify
and Music Choice, in which the rates and terms are "the same as,
or higher than, BMI's proposal to Pandora," it said in the
filing.
BMI did not disclose the proposed license fees in the court
filing. It has requested the court to confirm as "reasonable"
the rates and terms requested by BMI for using music in the BMI
portfolio.
Meanwhile, BMI said it had negotiated an interim license fee
to be paid by Pandora starting Jan. 1 until such time the
dispute is resolved.
"Disputes regarding the reasonableness of fees between BMI
and music users are adjudicated in federal court ... we look
forward to the court's oversight of this matter," Pandora
spokeswoman Mollie Starr told Reuters.
The case is in re Broadcast Music Inc vs Pandora Media Inc,
Case No. 13-4037, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York.