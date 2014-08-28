* Pandora appoints Anders Colding Friis as new CEO
* Current CEO Allan Leighton to be co-deputy chairman
COPENHAGEN Aug 28 Danish jewellery retailer
Pandora said Anders Colding Friis, the boss of
Scandinavian Tobacco Group, would become its new chief executive
from March 2015.
Current chief executive Allan Leighton will be recommended
to become co-deputy chairman of the board at the next annual
general meeting, the company said on Thursday.
Peder Tuborgh, chief executive of Danish dairy producer Arla
Foods, will be recommended to be elected as the firm's chairman
at an extraordinary general meeting in October 2014, it added.
"Allan Leighton has formed a solid foundation which Friis
has to carry on," Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft said, adding it
was welcome that Friis had experience with a consumer business
from his time at Scandinavian Tobacco Group.
Pandora's shares rose more than nine percent after the
company reported a 69 percent increase in second-quarter core
profit on Aug. 13..
Alm. Brand Markets analyst Jesper Christensen saw the change
in management as positive, if expected.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Annabella Nielsen; Editing by
Pravin Char and Mark Potter)