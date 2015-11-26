British singer Adele is interviewed at the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Pandora Media Inc presented its listeners with British singer Adele's best-selling album "25", days after streaming companies said the album would not be available for streaming at release.

The U.S. online radio service said all songs from Adele's album, which broke records in first-week sales, are now available on its radio service, sending Pandora shares up on Wednesday.

"Since "Hello" was added to Pandora's platform last month, her total station adds are up 1,200 percent," the company told Reuters in an email.

"Hello" was released on Oct. 23 as a single-song teaser for the album which has 10 other songs.

The much-anticipated album "25" was not available for streaming on any other digital music services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

The album has already broken first-week sales record held by NSync's 2000 album "No Strings Attached," which opened with 2.4 million copies. The album "25" was originally expected to sell more than 1 million units in North America in its first week, as estimated by Billboard magazine.

Sales of the album released on Friday continue to grow, selling at least 2.8 million copies in the United States in the first five days, Billboard reported, citing Nielsen Music data. (bit.ly/1PPMavY)

Representatives of Adele were not available immediately for comment.

The album is the first by the singer since releasing "21" in 2011, which sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

Pandora shares closed 5 percent higher on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

