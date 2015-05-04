(New throughout, adds conditions, purpose of deal, regulatory
WASHINGTON May 4 U.S. regulators on Monday
moved to allow Pandora Media Inc to exceed the 25 percent
cap on foreign ownership in a U.S. broadcaster as the Internet
radio company prepares to buy radio station KXMZ FM in South
Dakota.
The waiver from the Federal Communications Commission brings
Pandora closer to closing the pending deal, announced in 2013.
The streaming service hopes this will allow it to pay lower
music royalty fees on par with some of its rivals.
As conditions of the waiver, the FCC requires Pandora to get
the agency's approval if the total foreign equity or foreign
voting interests exceed 49.99 percent, if its board of directors
changes to become mostly foreign or if a foreigner or a group
wants to buy more than 5 percent voting or equity interest.
Under U.S. law, foreigners cannot have more than a quarter
stake in a broadcast station. Corporate privacy laws complicated
Pandora's efforts to prove that its foreign shareholders' stakes
did not exceed that threshold.
"We find that it would serve the public interest to permit a
widely dispersed group of shareholders to hold aggregate foreign
ownership in Pandora Media in excess of the 25 percent
benchmark," the regulators said in Monday's ruling.
Pandora remains in a copyright performance royalty dispute
with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers,
the music licensing organization. The group objects to the deal
and has pushed the FCC to reject Pandora's waiver request.
The FCC on Monday said the law did not require the agency to
examine Pandora's business rationale in order to weigh potential
unacceptable foreign influence over a U.S. broadcast station.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)