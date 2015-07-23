July 23 Online music streaming company Pandora Media Inc reported a 30.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it signed up more subscribers and advertising revenue increased.

The company's net loss widened to $16.1 million, or 8 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $11.7 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $285.6 million from $218.9 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)