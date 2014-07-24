UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
July 24 Pandora Media Inc reported a 38 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as advertisers spent more on the online streaming music service, and reported strong subscription revenue growth.
Net loss widened to $11.7 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $6.9 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $218.9 million from $153.1 million. Advertising revenue jumped 39 percent, while subscription revenue rose 35 percent. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump's CIA director on Monday, after a delay tied to some lawmakers' worries he might expand surveillance or allow the use of certain interrogation techniques widely considered torture.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.