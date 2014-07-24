July 24 Pandora Media Inc reported a 38 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as advertisers spent more on the online streaming music service, and reported strong subscription revenue growth.

Net loss widened to $11.7 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $6.9 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $218.9 million from $153.1 million. Advertising revenue jumped 39 percent, while subscription revenue rose 35 percent. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)