FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
Pandora Media posts near 10 pct rise in quarterly revenue
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 12 hours ago

Pandora Media posts near 10 pct rise in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc on Monday reported a near 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue as advertisers spent more on the online music streaming service.

The company, which faces stiff competition from Spotify and Apple Inc's Apple Music, said its net loss widened to $275.1 million, or $1.20 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $76.3 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter's loss included a goodwill impairment charge of $132 million.

The company's total revenue rose to $376.8 million from $343 million.

Last month, Pandora Chief Executive Tim Westergren stepped down, signaling a shake up at the company where satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc invested $480 million in early June. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.