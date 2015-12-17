Dec 16 Internet radio companies such as Pandora
Media Inc will have to pay more in royalties next year to
musicians after the three-judge U.S. Copyright Royalty Board
increased the rates for ad-supported streaming by 21.4 percent.
The Copyright Royalty Board said on Wednesday that Internet
radio operators will now have to pay 17 cents per 100 plays in
2016 as royalties for ad-supported streaming, up from 14 cents
now. (1.usa.gov/1Ny02Ft)
The new rate will come to effect on Jan. 1 and be valid for
the period of 2016-2020.
Pandora shares closed up 3 percent at $13.40 but rose higher
in after-hours trade.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr)