(Recasts with comment from Pandora, updates share rise)
Dec 16 A U.S. copyright board on Wednesday
raised music royalty rates that Pandora Media Inc and
Internet radio stations will pay, setting new prices at a range
Pandora called "balanced" and sending its shares up 20 percent
in after-hours trade.
Radio companies and the music industry had lobbied for
sharply different schedules on payments, which are a major cost
for Pandora and an important source of income for artists.
The three-judge U.S. Copyright Royalty Board said Internet
radio operators will have to pay 17 cents per 100 plays in 2016
as royalties for ad-supported streaming, up 21 percent from 14
cents now. (1.usa.gov/1Ny02Ft)
Pandora had asked for the rate to be lowered to 11 cents per
hundred plays while SoundExchange, which distributes payments to
record labels and artists, had asked for 25 cents per hundred,
according to tech news website Ars Technica.
"This is a balanced rate that we can work with and grow
from. The new rate structure will enable continued investment by
Pandora to drive forward a thriving and vibrant future for
music," Pandora Chief Executive Brian McAndrews said in a
statement.
The new rate will come to effect on Jan. 1 and be valid for
the period of 2016-2020.
Pandora shares rose to $16.22 in after hours trade from a
close of $13.44.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Peter Henderson
in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr and Cynthia Osterman)