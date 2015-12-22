(Adds details, background, shares)
Dec 22 Music streaming services provider Pandora
Media Inc has signed two separate multi-year licensing
agreements with music licensing companies ASCAP and Broadcast
Music Inc (BMI) for their combined catalogs.
As part of the deal with BMI, Pandora has agreed to withdraw
its appeal in a recent BMI rate case.
BMI had sued Pandora two years ago, demanding a higher
royalty for licenses. Pandora had said in May it will appeal a
rate court ruling that could force it to pay higher royalties to
BMI for music licenses.
A U.S. Copyright Royalty Board last week raised rates that
Pandora and other Internet radio stations would have to pay, to
17 cents per 100 plays in 2016 through 2020, up from 14 cents
now.
Radio companies and the music industry had lobbied for
sharply different schedules on payments, which are a major cost
for Pandora and an important source of income for artists.
BMI manages performance rights for composers and publishers
like Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Willie Nelson.
Shares of Pandora were up marginally at $14.25 in early
trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)