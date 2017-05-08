May 8 Pandora Media Inc said on Monday
that the music streaming service is positioned to evaluate
potential strategic alternatives, including a sale.
The company also said KKR & Co LP had agreed to
invest $150 million and Richard Sarnoff, KKR's head of media &
communications private equity investing in the Americas will
join Pandora's board.
"...we have positioned the company to evaluate any potential
strategic alternatives, including a sale, in the 30 days before
the financing is set to close," board member James Feuille said
in a statement.
Pandora also said that Feuille and Peter Gotcher will resign
from the board, which is forming an independent committee to
identify and appoint new directors.
