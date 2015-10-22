(Refiles to remove extraneous text)
Oct 22 Pandora Media Inc, a provider of
music streaming services, reported a bigger quarterly loss as
content acquisition costs nearly doubled, sending its shares
sharply lower after hours.
The company said on Thursday it agreed to a $90 million
settlement with a coalition of record companies for use of their
recordings created before 1972.
Pandora said it recorded $57.9 million of the total
settlement fee in the third quarter ended Sept.30.
The settlement follows satellite-radio company Sirius XM
Holdings Inc's $210 million settlement in June with the
same coalition.
The coalition includes ABKCO Music & Records, Capitol
Records, Sony Music Entertainment, UMG Recordings and Warner
Music Group.
It ends part of a long-running battle between the music
industry and broadcasters over the right to play songs recorded
before Feb. 15, 1972.
Pandora forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $325 million-$330
million. Analyst on average were expecting $351.8 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pandora's net loss widened to $85.9 million, or 40 cents per
share, in the quarter, from $2 million, or 1 cent per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose to $311.6 million from $239.6 million, but this
was far short of the average analyst estimate of $313 million.
Pandora's shares were down 20.5 percent at $15.25 in
after-market trading.
Up to Thursday's close, stock had risen 7.6 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)