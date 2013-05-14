BRIEF-Milan Station Holdings says Choi Wai Kwok, Andy resigs as executive director
* Choi Wai Kwok, Andy, an executive director of company, has resigned as executive director
COPENHAGEN May 14 Shares in Danish jewellery maker Pandora jumped nearly 13 percent after the company beat forecasts with a 60 percent increase in first-quarter core earnings.
Pandora shares traded 12.9 percent higher 0702 GMT against a 0.7 percent rise in the benchmark index in Copenhagen . (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Management have agreed to retain a 10% interest in Guzmán Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Publishing group formed by last year's merger of Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso and Itedi will be called Gedi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)