COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Danish jewellery maker Pandora posted third-quarter results on Tuesday roughly in line with expectations and nudged up its full-year profitability guidance.

Pandora said it now expected a margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 39 percent, compared with previous guidance of above 38 percent.

The company posted third-quarter sales of 4.6 billion Danish crowns ($680 million), slightly below the 4.7 billion estimated by analysts polled by Reuters.

EBITDA and net profit both exceeded analysts' expectations.

The company's best performing region was the Asia Pacific, with sales growth of 46 percent, while the Americas region grew the least at 6 percent.

"We improved profitability and increased the EBITDA-margin to 39.9 percent driven by operational leverage as well as lower realised commodity prices," chief executive Anders Colding Friis said in a statement.

