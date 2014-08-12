COPENHAGEN Aug 12 Danish jewellery maker and retailer Pandora posted a 68 percent increase in its second-quarter operating profit as a result of opening up new concept stores and raised its full-year revenue outlook.

The company reported core earnings (EBITDA) of 893 million Danish crowns ($160.2 million) compared with an average forecast of 786 million Danish crowns in a Reuters poll and up from the 530 million Danish crowns it earned a year ago.

(1 US dollar = 5.5752 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)