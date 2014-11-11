(Repeats with no changes)
COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Danish jewellery maker and
retailer Pandora nudged upwards its full-year
forecast after posting a 33.8 percent increase in its
third-quarter core profit (EBITDA).
The company reported core profits of 1.02 billion Danish
crowns ($170 million) compared to an average forecast of 1.04
billion Danish crowns in a Reuters poll and up from 762 million
Danish crowns a year ago.
The company said it now expected a full-year core operating
margin (EBITDA) of more than 35 percent against a previous
forecast of around 35 percent and revenues of more than 11.5
billion crowns, from the previous more than 11 billion crowns.
(1 US dollar = 5.9896 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina
Zawadzki)