COPENHAGEN Nov 10 Danish jewelry maker and retailer Pandora posted third quarter operating profit in line with forecasts after opening 112 concept stores in the three months to September and maintained its full-year revenue and profit outlook.

The company reported core earnings (EBITDA) of 1.45 billion Danish crowns ($209 million), up from the 1.3 billion Danish crowns a year ago. It maintained its 2015 outlook of revenues of more than 16 billion Danish crowns and an EBITDA margin of 37 percent.

($1 = 6.9419 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Alexander Tange; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)