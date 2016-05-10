(Corrects previous sales guidance in third paragraph to more
than 19 billion crowns from more than 16 billion crowns)
COPENHAGEN May 10 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora reported a bigger than expected rise in
first-quarter operating profit on strong sales growth and raised
its full-year forecast.
Operating profit rose to 1.76 billion Danish crowns ($269.3
million) from 1.31 billion crowns a year earlier and above a
forecast for 1.63 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The group increased sales guidance for 2016 to more than 20
billion crowns from the previous estimate of more than 19
billion crowns. It also lifted its forecast for its earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
margin to more than 38 percent from more than 37 percent.
($1 = 6.5359 Danish crowns)
