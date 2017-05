Feb 5 Online music streaming service Pandora Media Inc, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as growth in mobile advertising slowed down, sending shares down 21 percent in extended trading.

Net income rose to $12.3 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.9 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $268 million from $200.4 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)