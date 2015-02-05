(Corrects headline and Paragraph 1 to say ad sales growth rate
Feb 5 Online music streaming service Pandora
Media Inc's quarterly sales fell short of market estimates
amid slowing advertising revenue growth and the company forecast
lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter.
Shares of the company, which recommends music by predicting
listener's preferences, slumped 22 percent to $14.4 in extended
trading.
Advertising revenue, which accounted for 82 percent of
Pandora's total revenue, rose to $220.1 million in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31 from $162 million a year earlier.
Pandora Media said active users by the end of 2014 were 81.5
million, while listener hours for the fourth quarter were 5.20
billion.
Analysts had expected 79 million active users and 5.38
billion listener hours, according to market research firm
StreetAccount.
Pandora is facing stiff competition from Spotify, Apple
Inc's Beats online streaming service, Google Inc
, and Amazon.com Inc in the fast-growing music
streaming business.
Spotify, which is fast catching up, said last month it had
15 million subscribers and 60 million active users at the end of
2014.
Pandora forecast current-quarter revenue of $220
million-$225 million, below an expected $243.6 million.
Net income rose to $12.3 million, or 6 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.9 million, or 4 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $268 million from $200.4 million. Mobile
revenue rose 43 percent to $209.5 million.
