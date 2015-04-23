(Adds details, share movement)
April 23 The number of listeners tuning in to
Pandora Media Inc's online music streaming service fell
short of expectations as the company faces stiff competition
from Spotify and Apple Inc's Beats.
Shares of Pandora, which streams music by predicting
listener's preferences, fell 4.6 pct in extended trading.
The company said the number of active listeners in the first
quarter ended March 31 was 79.2 million, with total listener
hours of 5.30 billion.
Analysts on average had expected 80.2 million active
listeners and 5.41 billion listener hours, according to market
research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
Subscription revenue fell 3.1 percent to $52.02 million,
while revenue from advertising rose about 27 percent to $178.7
million.
Pandora forecast current-quarter revenue of between $280
million and $285 million. Analysts on average were expecting
revenue of $281.6 million for the period, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Spotify, which is catching up fast with Pandora, said in
January it had 15 million subscribers and 60 million active
users at the end of 2014.
Pandora's net loss widened to $48.3 million, or 23 cents per
share, in the first quarter from $28.9 million, or 14 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company lost 12 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $230.8 million from $194.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected loss of 16 cents per share
on revenue of $224.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The Oakland, California-based company's shares closed at
$17.71 on the New York stock exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)