COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Danish jewellery retailer
Pandora raised its revenue forecast for the sixth
quarter in a row as strong demand in its main European markets
and an improving rings business helped to extend a recent
recovery in its fortunes.
However its shares, which hit a record high on Monday, fell
over 5 percent in early Tuesday trading, with some analysts
disappointed that third-quarter results were not better.
Earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 33.8 percent to 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($170
million), just below the 35.8 percent increase expected by
analysts.
"Usually when Pandora delivers a report, they are
significantly better than expected. Some might have thought
along these lines before this quarter too and became
disappointed," said Nykredit analyst Kresten Johnsen.
Pandora, best known for its charm bracelets, ran into
trouble in 2011 after a move into more expensive jewellery
alienated its core customers.
In 2012, it shifted back to more affordable luxury products
and has seen a recovery in sales, helped by deals such as a
10-year tie-up announced in August to add Disney
characters to its designs.
Pandora said third-quarter revenues rose to 2.85 billion
crowns from 2.26 billion crowns in the same period last year.
Revenues rose 30 percent in its main European markets, and
were up 15 percent in the United States, where Pandora acquired
27 concept stores from jeweller Hannoush during the quarter.
The company forecast full-year revenues of more than 11.5
billion crowns, compared with its previous guidance of more than
11 billion, and lifted its EBITDA margin forecast to more than
35 percent from around 35 percent previously.
At 0945 GMT, Pandora shares were down 5.2 percent at 482
crowns.
Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft said investors should take
comfort from a better performance in Pandora's ring division as
there had been fears it was over-reliant on its bracelets.
