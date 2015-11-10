(Adds analysts, details)
COPENHAGEN Nov 10 Pandora posted
third quarter operating profit in line with forecasts but its
shares fell after the report showed slower U.S. growth raising
doubts the Danish jewellery maker could maintain its rapid pace
of expansion and growth.
The company is expected to open a new store a day this year
after reaping revenue growth of over 30 percent and operating
profit of almost 50 percent last year.
Such growth rates have made Pandora the darling of investors
since it listed in 2010 -- it is one of the most traded shares
on the C20 CAP main Copenhagen index and the stock has risen
almost 300 percent since the initial public offering.
But doubts over the pace of growth appeared last month after
brokerage Carnegie conducted a survey of U.S. dealers and cut
its estimates for sales in the region for the third quarter.
That report sent Pandora's shares tumbling.
Revenues in the Americas, Pandora's largest cash cow in the
second quarter, increased 8.3 percent year-on-year, down from
19.4 percent in the last quarter.
"The U.S. should be weak and was expected to be weak and we
must look at the next numbers to make a final conclusions (about
long term market terms in the U.S)," Alm. Brand analyst Michael
Friis Jorgensen said.
Giving reasons for why sales slowed in that region, analysts
said Pandora shifted focus away from its trademark collectible
charms hung on bracelets and also moved some of its marketing
budget to Europe.
Pandora's shares fell on opening and by 0845 GMT they were
1.8 percent down at 780.50 Danish crowns. That compares to their
record peak in August of 820 crowns.
"The company maintains its expectations for the full year
thus we have not gotten the positive surprise we had hoped for,"
Nordea analysts wrote in a note to clients. "Having said that,
the results show a Pandora in great shape."
The company reported core earnings (EBITDA) of 1.45 billion
Danish crowns ($209 million) compared to 1.3 billion Danish
crowns a year ago.
Revenues rose 36.1 percent in Europe and 62.9 percent in the
Asia Pacific including Australia compared to a year ago. The
company in the quarter generated 37 percent of revenues from the
Americas, 47 percent from Europe and 15 percent from Asia.
Pandora maintained its 2015 outlook of revenues of more than
16 billion Danish crowns and an EBITDA margin of 37 percent. It
opened 112 concept stores in the three months to September.
($1 = 6.9419 Danish crowns)
