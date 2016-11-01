(Adds analyst comments and details)
By Nikolaj Skydsgaard
COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Danish jewellery maker Pandora
posted third-quarter results on Tuesday roughly in
line with expectations and nudged up its full-year profitability
guidance.
Pandora said it now expected a margin on earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 39
percent, compared with previous guidance of above 38 percent.
"They are faster at opening stores than expected and drive
that progress, which is why they can revise upwards," said Alm.
Brand analyst Michael Jorgensen, who has a "buy" rating on the
stock.
"But like-for-like growth is on the weak side," he added,
referring to 4 percent growth in third-quarter sales at stores
open more than a year.
The company posted overall sales of 4.6 billion Danish
crowns ($680 million), slightly below the 4.7 billion estimated
by analysts polled by Reuters, but EBITDA and net profit both
exceeded analysts' expectations.
The company's best performing region was the Asia Pacific,
with sales growth of 46 percent, while the Americas region grew
the least at 6 percent.
Pandora has made strides to access China's jewellery market,
valued as the world's biggest at approximately $89 billion.
"It is expanding its market in Asia, and that makes it one
of the positive contributors to the top line," Jorgensen said.
He added a nervous U.S. market disappointed slightly on
sales, but 3 percent like-for-like growth offset that.
"We improved profitability and increased the EBITDA-margin
to 39.9 percent driven by operational leverage as well as lower
realised commodity prices," chief executive Anders Colding Friis
said in a statement.
The company, whose shares have more than tripled since it
went public in 2010, has had double-digit growth in yearly sales
for the past four years.
Jorgensen forecast the shares would rise by a few percentage
points at the market open.
($1 = 6.7827 Danish crowns)
(Editing by Mark Potter)