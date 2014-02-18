COPENHAGEN Feb 18 Danish jewellery maker Pandora confirmed preliminary fourth-quarter results published in January, when it said it exceeded its expectations for 2013 due to strong Christmas sales..

The company, known for its charm bracelets, reported a 83 percent jump in operating profit to 891 million Danish crowns ($164 million) and confirmed revenue of 2.8 billion, up from 2.17 billion.

Pandora forecast 2014 revenue to top 10 billion crowns versus 9.0 billion in 2013, in line with analysts' forecasts.

It expects an EBITDA margin of around 35 percent versus 32 percent in 2013.

($1 = 5.4456 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)