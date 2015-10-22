By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 22 Pandora Media Inc on
Thursday said it would pay $90 million to settle a lawsuit with
five record labels that accused the online music streaming
service of cheating them out of royalties on pre-1972
recordings.
No other terms of the settlement were disclosed by Pandora
and the labels, including Sony Music Entertainment, UMG
Recordings, Warner Music Group, Capitol Records and ABKCO Music
& Records.
The deal further scales back a bitter dispute between the
music industry and broadcasters over the right to play songs
recorded before Feb. 15, 1972. Federal copyright law does not
cover those songs and the industry has been filing lawsuits in a
attempt to expand its royalty rights.
In June, the companies settled a similar lawsuit against
satellite radio provider Sirius XM Holdings Inc for
$210 million.
The record companies sued Pandora in April, 2014 in New York
state court in Manhattan, demanding an end to Pandora's "massive
and continuing unauthorized commercial exploitation" of older
songs.
The complaint said the music in question included some of
the most legendary artists including the Beatles, the Rolling
Stones, the Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley.
Pandora's chief executive officer, Brian McAndrews, said in
a statement, "We pursued this settlement in order to move the
conversation forward and continue to foster a better,
collaborative relationship with the labels."
Recording Industry Association of America Chairman Cary
Sherman called the settlement "a significant milestone and a big
win for the music community."
Pandora is also facing a legal challenge over pre-1972 songs
brought by members of the 1960s band the Turtles, known for the
hit "Happy Together." That case is currently pending at the 9th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Capitol and UMG are part of Vivendi SA, and Sony
Music is part of Sony Corp.
The case is Capitol Records et al v Pandora Media Inc, New
York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 651195/2014.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Christian Plumb)