COPENHAGEN May 22 Shares in Danish jewellery maker Pandora fell 10 percent on Wednesday after its majority shareholder said late on Tuesday it would offer about 10 percent of shares in the company to institutional investors.

Pandora shares traded down 10.0 percent at 202.3 Danish crowns at 0707 GMT against a flat main index on the Copenhagen stock exchange (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)