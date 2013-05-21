COPENHAGEN May 21 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora said on Tuesday its majority shareholder
would offer about 10 percent of shares in the company to
institutional investors.
The offering by the shareholder, Prometheus Invest ApS,
would be run by J.P. Morgan Securities plc and Nordea Markets
and would constitute up to 13 million existing shares in the
jewellery maker, it said in a statement.
Pandora would not receive any proceeds from the transaction,
it said.
Danish private equity group Axcel and the Enevoldsen family,
which founded Pandora, hold a combined 50.49 percent of shares
in the group through the investment company Prometheus Invest.
A week ago, Pandora's shares spiked to a two-year high after
the company beat forecasts for first-quarter core earnings,
evidence that its outgoing chief executive's turnaround strategy
is paying off.
Shares in the company, known for its charm bracelets, topped
210 Danish crowns ($36.6) for the first time in two years. That
was the share price when the company joined the stock market.
Pandora had a strong market debut in October 2010 but ran
into difficulty after a move into more expensive jewellery
alienated its core customers, who wanted "affordable luxury."
Its shares closed up 4.5 percent on the Copenhagen stock
exchange on Tuesday, at 224.70 Danish crowns.
