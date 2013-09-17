BRIEF-Hyundai, Kia China sales down 52 pct in March - Yonhap
April 4 Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors sold 72,032 vehicles in China in March, down 52.2 pct from year earlier - Yonhap News Agency
COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 Danish jewellery maker Pandora A/S said on Tuesday: * Prometheus Invest Aps to make distributions from Prometheus by proportionally distributing Prometheus' holdings of about 40.4 percent of the share capital in Pandora. * Distribution will be to the relevant owners of Prometheus (Axcel and the Enevoldsen Group). * The owners will no longer be indirect shareholders in Pandora, but instead own their shares directly or through their own holding structures.
April 4 Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors sold 72,032 vehicles in China in March, down 52.2 pct from year earlier - Yonhap News Agency
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to fluctuate by -45 pct to 5 pct, or to be 28.2 million yuan to 53.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (51.2 million yuan)
* Callam Weetman has joined Synlait Milk's senior leadership team as General Manager of sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: