COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Friday that its two main shareholders has sold 20 million of their shares for a combined 4.9 billion Danish crowns ($884.13 million), corresponding to a price per share of 245 crowns.

The 20 million shares sold represented around 15.4 percent of the company's total share capital.

After the transaction, Danish private equity group Axcel owns around 17.6 percent of the shares, and the Enevoldsen family, which founded the company, owns around 6.2 percent.

Pandora itself will not receive any proceeds from the sales.

