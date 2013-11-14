COPENHAGEN Nov 14 Pandora's two
main shareholders will offer about 20 million of its existing
shares, representing 15.4 percent of the share capital, to
institutional investors, the Danish jewellery maker said on
Wednesday.
The price was not disclosed, but if the shares are traded at
Wednesday's closing price of 254.50 Danish crowns each the
transaction would be worth around 5.1 billion crowns ($920
million).
After the transaction, Danish private equity group Axcel
will own around 17.6 percent of the shares, and the Enevoldsen
family, which founded the company, will own around 6.2 percent.
Pandora itself will not receive any proceeds from the share
sales.
Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities
plc. and Carnegie Bank acted as joint bookrunners.