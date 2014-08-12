COPENHAGEN Aug 12 Danish jewellery maker and retailer Pandora said on Tuesday it would buy 27 stores from U.S. jeweller Hannoush and would start operating the stores in the late third quarter to early fourth quarter.

The value of the deal is $29 million. The transaction will not impact Pandora's full-year guidance, the company said.

