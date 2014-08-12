BRIEF-Dream Vision takes out 100 mln yen loan from parent co
* Says it took out a loan of 100 million yen from its parent company RIZAP GROUP to fund the goods purchasing, on April 27
COPENHAGEN Aug 12 Danish jewellery maker and retailer Pandora said on Tuesday it would buy 27 stores from U.S. jeweller Hannoush and would start operating the stores in the late third quarter to early fourth quarter.
The value of the deal is $29 million. The transaction will not impact Pandora's full-year guidance, the company said.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
* Says it took out a loan of 100 million yen from its parent company RIZAP GROUP to fund the goods purchasing, on April 27
* Says it plans to pay cash 2.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment