COPENHAGEN, March 22 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora officially inaugurated a new crafting
facility in Lamphun near Chiang Mai in northern Thailand on
Wednesday.
* The facility has halved the production time for a standard
piece of jewellery to four weeks, mitigating earlier challenges
delivering new designs to the stores fast enough
* The facility, which was finished in October, will employ
up to 5,000 people when fully utilized at the end of next year,
Pandora said in a statement
* It is part of a programme designed to double the
production capacity compared to 2016 to more than 200 million
pieces of jewellery a year by end-2020.
* Pandora will in total invest 1.8 billion Danish crowns
($261.1 million) in the programme, which also includes a new
facility in Bangkok and optimisation of existing facilities in
Bangkok
* Thailand has granted Pandora eight years of tax exemptions
related to the new facilities in Lamphun and Bangkok, Pandora
said in its third-quarter report last year
* Pandora said last month that it expects a 13-18 percent
increase in revenues this year, down from a 21.5 percent rise
last year.
($1 = 6.8948 Danish crowns)
